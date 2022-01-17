Packers activate Lucas Patrick from reserve/COVID list

Green Bay Packers guard Lucas Patrick (62) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Packers gear up to take on the San Francisco 49ers, they’ve announced a key part of their offense is back in action.

Guard Lucas Patrick is off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Packers will take on the 49ers on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at Lambeau Field. This is the second time this season and the fifth time in three years, the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet on the football field – but for the first time since 2013, the familiar foes will meet with a spot in the NFC Championship Game on the line.