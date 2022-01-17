Packers activate Lucas Patrick from reserve/COVID list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Packers gear up to take on the San Francisco 49ers, they’ve announced a key part of their offense is back in action.
Guard Lucas Patrick is off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Packers will take on the 49ers on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at Lambeau Field. This is the second time this season and the fifth time in three years, the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet on the football field – but for the first time since 2013, the familiar foes will meet with a spot in the NFC Championship Game on the line.