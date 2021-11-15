Packers activate QB Kurt Benkert, release QB Blake Bortles

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert (7) looks to throw a pass against the New York Jets during an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have activated quarterback Kurk Benkert from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced the move Monday afternoon along with the Packers releasing QB Blake Bortles. Bortles signed with Green Bay in the early months of the summer this year, but was cut shortly after. When Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Benkert tested positive for COVID-19 – the Packers brought Bortles back in for depth at the quarterback position.

Now with both quarterbacks, Rodgers and Benkert, back inside of the building – the team is parting ways with Bortles.

