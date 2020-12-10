Packers activate RB A.J. Dillon from COVID-19 reserve list

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) during player warmups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

(WFRV) – The Packers activated A.J. Dillon from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday as the running back practiced for the first time in over a month.

Dillon reportedly tested positive for the virus following the Packers home game against Minnesota on November 1st. Making him the first positive test within the franchise during the regular season.

Two other players were put on the COVID-19 reserve list as high risk close contacts a day later, and removed following Green Bay’s trip to play the 49ers.

The Packers drafted Dillon in the second round of this year’s draft out of Boston College. Dillon has appeared in seven games, and has a total of 97 yards on 23 carries.

Green Bay no longer has any players on the COVID-19 reserve list.

