Packers activate TE Jace Sternberger off IR

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 29: Jace Sternberger #87 of the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 29, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have used one of their two designations on rookie TE Jace Sternberger. The team announcing Saturday afternoon that Sternberger would designated to return off injured reserve.

He will be added to the Packers roster, filling the open spot they currently had. Sternberger has been practicing the last three weeks, but has been dealing with ankle and jaw injuries.

The Packers can still make a move on S Ibraheim Campbell after the Chargers game. Campbell is currently on the PUP list.