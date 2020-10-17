Packers activate wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown off injured reserve

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 08: Raven Greene #36 and Equanimeous St. Brown #19 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate in the first quarter against the Houston Texans during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Packers activated wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown off of the injured reserve list Saturday, October 17. The move was announced by the team.

St. Brown was inactive for the first game of the season against the Minnesota Vikings and has been on injured reserve since mid-September.

With EQ back, the Packers offense returns to a mostly healthy form, with wide receiver Davante Adams back after missing two games and despite having to put fellow wide receiver Allen Lazard on injured reserve with a core muscle injury after the Saints game.

St. Brown is elligible to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.