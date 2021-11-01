Packers activate WR Allen Lazard

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) carries in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

GREEN BAY, Wis: (WFRV) – General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday that the Packers have activated WR Allen Lazard from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed both RB Kylin Hill and TE Robert Tonyan on injured reserve.

Hill had only 8 rushes for 24 yards this season, but was the Packers primary kickoff returner. Tonyan was 3rd in receptions with 18 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Lazard returns after his biggest game of the season against Washington where he had 5 catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

In his weekly Monday press conference head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about Tuesday’s trade deadline and responded, “If the right opportunity presents itself, I think that’s something we can be involved with. I know Gutey and his staff are working extremely hard at trying to find something. It just whether or not the right opportunity exists.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sectional Volleyball highlights

Sectional Soccer: De Pere, Notre Dame punch tickets to state

Band of the Week: Freedom

Team of the Week: Appleton North

Spirit Squad of the Week: Bay Port Color Guard

WIAA Level 2 Highlights: Denmark outlasts KLC, Freedom clips Little Chute