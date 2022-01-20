Packers activate WR Randall Cobb off injured reserve

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is introduced before an NFL football game against theLos Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov 28. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As Randall Cobb has been sidelined since his week 12 due to a core injury he suffered that required surgery, all signs point to him returning for Saturday’s playoff game versus the 49ers.

The Packers officially activated Cobb off of the injured reserve Thursday afternoon. With him practicing and making improvements during his recovery, Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur was adamant on Cobb’s return to the field this weekend.

“Cobb is coming along great. He looks good at practice, so I would anticipate him playing in this game”, LaFleur said on Wednesday afternoon.