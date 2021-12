Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

GREEN BAY, Wis: (WFRV) – The latest variant of COVID-19 has affected two more players in the Packers locker room with team announcing this afternoon that TE Marcedes Lewis and LB Oren Burks have been added to the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The two join OG Ben Braden, LB Tipa Galeai, WR Amari Rodgers, LB Ty Summers, and DL RJ McIntosh who were added to the the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.