Packers add 5 players to COVID/Reserve list, WR Amari Rodgers included

GREEN BAY, Wis: (WFRV) – The Packers have managed to get through COVID-19 issues for the most part but they have added 5 more players to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

OG Ben Braden, LB Tipa Galeai, WR Amari Rodgers, LB Ty Summers, and DL RJ McIntosh will join WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, CB’s Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles, LB’s La’Darius Hamilton, and LB Chauncey Rivers.

At this point, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the most likely to return for Sunday’s home game against Minnesota given the time period he was put on the list last week. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who either test positive for COVID-19, or who have been deemed in close contact with someone who is infected.

