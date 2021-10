Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) carries in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Packers have added yet another playmaker to the Covid-19/Reserve list. Wide receiver Allen Lazard was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list late Tuesday afternoon.

Lazard had his biggest game of the season against Washington this past Sunday, racking up five receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers head to Arizona to face the undefeated Cardinals on Thursday for Thursday Night Football.