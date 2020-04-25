Packers add RB Dillon in day two of NFL Draft

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Boston College running back AJ Dillon (2) rushes down the sideline past Holy Cross players during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

The Packers added to their backfield on Friday night as they picked running back A.J. Dillon out of Boston College in the second round.

Dillon racked up some big numbers in his final year in college with 1,880 yards and 15 total touchdowns. At six foot 247 pounds he’s been able handle a lot of carries in college, 845 to be exact, and is a comparable to Steelers running back James Conner with a combination of size and speed.

Picking a running back this year could help as the Packers move into 2020 with both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams entering the final year of their rookie contract.