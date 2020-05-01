1  of  2
Packers add to defensive line, sign Hester

Philadelphia Eagles’ Treyvon Hester (90) sacks New York Jets quarterback Davis Webb (5) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac)

(WFRV) – One of the positions some felt the Packers needed to address in the draft at some point is on the defensive line. Green Bay passed picking up a rookie last weekend, but added fourth year player on Friday by signing Treyvon Hester.

Hester was drafted out of Toledo by the Raiders back in the seventh round in 2017. Since then he’s played for Oakland, Philadelphia, and Washington. Racking up forty tackles in 41 games during that time.

His most memorable play will be making the block on what has become known as the “double-doink” field goal attempt by Bears kicker Cody Parkey in the 2018 playoffs.

