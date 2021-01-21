Packers add Tramon Williams to the practice squad

Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – He’s back. Cornerback Tramon Williams has been added to the Green and Gold’s practice squad, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Thursday.

Williams has played in 205 games with 153 starts in his 14 NFL seasons. He’s registered 728 tackles (565 solo), 34 interceptions (No. 2 among active NFL players), 4.5 sacks, 185 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and 28 special teams tackles.

The former Pro Bowler (2010) returns to the Packers after spending this season with the Baltimore Ravens. Williams suited up for the Green and Gold from 2007 to 2014 and again in the 2018-2019 season. He will wear No. 38 for the Packers.