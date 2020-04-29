Packers agree to terms with 15 rookie free agents

Green Bay Packers’ helmets are seen during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

After the draft comes the process of signing rookie free agents that didn’t hear their names called. Those undrafted free agents will compete for spots on the 53 man roster in training camp.

It’s another way for teams to fill holes, and create more competition as they head into camp. For the Packers a big one that was left undressed during the draft was at wide receiver. Darrell Stewart out of Michigan state is the lone new face, at least in terms of a rookie class, in the Packers wide receiver room next season.

Stewart also served as a kick returner during his time in East Lansing, totaling 2,353 all-purpose yards. He also finished third all-time in receptions with 150 catches in 43 games with the Spartans.

Green Bay also added first round pick Jordan Love’s high school teammate, linebacker Krys Barnes, to the roster. Barnes made 31 starts over his final three seasons with UCLA, and registered 212 tackles five sacks with the Bruins.

The Packers added a total of three linebackers through the draft or by signing undrafted free agents. Along with fifth round pick Kamal Martin and Barnes, Green Bay signed linebacker Tipa Galeai out of Utah State.

Below is a full list of the Packers rookie free agents:

51 LB Krys Barnes 6-2 229 lbs (UCLA)

27 S Henry Black 6-0 204 lbs (Baylor)

78 T Travis Bruffy 6-6 298 lbs (Texas Tech)

46 CB Marc-Antoine Dequoy 6-3 198 lbs (Montreal, Canada)

50 LB Tipa Galeai 6-5 229 lbs (Utah State)

35 S Frankie Griffin 6-0 204 lbs (Texas State)

68 G Zack Johnson 6-6 301 lbs (North Dakota State)

45 FB Jordan Jones 6-1 255 lbs (Prairie View A&M)

7 QB Jalen Morton 6-3 237 lbs (Prairie View A&M)

99 DT Willington Previlon DT 6-5 287 lbs (Rutgers)

34 CB Stanford Samuels 6-1 187 lbs (Florida State)

45 LB Delontae Scott 6-5 246 lbs (SMU)

80 WR Darrell Stewart 6-0 212 lbs (Michigan State)

49 CB Will Sunderland 6-2 196 lbs (Troy)

27 RB Patrick Taylor 6-2 217 lbs (Memphis)