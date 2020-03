SEATTLE, WA – NOVEMBER 15: Will Redmond #25 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday afternoon they have agreed to terms with safety Will Redmond, arguably one of their best special teams players from last season.

In 2019, Redmond finished with a career-high nine tackles on special teams, which tied for the team lead. He also tallied 36 tackles in 13 games.

The fifth-year player has spent the last two years with the Packers, playing in 18 regular season games.