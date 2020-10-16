Packers’ Alexander emerging as one of NFL’s top cornerbacks

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Packers defeated the Vikings 43-34. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s Jaire Alexander believes meditation has helped him develop into one of the game’s top young cornerbacks.

Alexander is coming of a performance in which he helped the Packers hold Atlanta’s Calvin Ridley without a catch.

Alexander gets another shot to add to his growing reputation Sunday at Tampa Bay as he matches up with Mike Evans or perhaps Chris Godwin.

The Packers need a big game from Alexander because starting cornerback Kevin King hasn’t practiced all week due to a quadriceps injury.

