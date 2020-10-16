Packers’ Alexander emerging as one of NFL’s top cornerbacks

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s Jaire Alexander believes meditation has helped him develop into one of the game’s top young cornerbacks.
Alexander is coming of a performance in which he helped the Packers hold Atlanta’s Calvin Ridley without a catch.
Alexander gets another shot to add to his growing reputation Sunday at Tampa Bay as he matches up with Mike Evans or perhaps Chris Godwin.
The Packers need a big game from Alexander because starting cornerback Kevin King hasn’t practiced all week due to a quadriceps injury.
