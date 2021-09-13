Packers alumni hosting Lambeau Field tours, tours open during home game weekends

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s nothing like Lambeau Field and now with football season underway, the Green Bay Packers are opening their doors for stadium tours.

According to the Green Bay Packers, Classic and Champions tours are available Fridays through Mondays of Sunday home game weekends, Saturdays through Tuesdays for Monday home game weekends and Thursdays through Sundays for Saturday home game weekends.

An added bonus, some Packers alumni will be giving tours on various days over the next two months, those include Charlie Peprah, Erik Walden, Doug Pederson, Ahman Green, Donald Lee, Brett Swain and Bubba Franks.

To purchase tickets and learn more about each tour, visit the Packers website for more.