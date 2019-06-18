Packers announce 2019 training camp schedule

GREEN BAY, WI – AUGUST 03: Helmets sit on the field during the Green Bay Packers practice at summer training camp on August 3, 2009 at the Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Packers have announced the schedule for their first training camp under new head coach Matt LaFleur.

In all there will be 15 open practices, not including Family Night, at Nitschke Field. That includes two joint practices with the Houston Texans on August 5th and 6th that will also be open to the public.

During minicamp LaFleur was asked about the value of those joint practices with another NFL squad.

“You can’t replicate the same competitive spirit when you’re going against somebody else. It will be a good change of scenery, a different style both offensively and defensively. Create some new challenges,” said LaFleur.

It will be the first time the Packers have held joint practices with another team since the Buffalo Bills visited Green Bay back in 2005.

The times for those practices have not been announced, but the other 13 open practices are scheduled to start at 10:15 a.m.

Family Night is scheduled for Friday August 2nd at 7:30 p.m. at Lambeau Field.