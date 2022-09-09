GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Packers have announced the captains that are voted on by the members of the team for the 2022 regular season.

They are quarterback Aaron Rodgers, nose tackle Kenny Clark, running back Aaron Jones, tight end Marcedes Lewis, safety Adrian Amos and inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

Rodgers is entering his 18th season with the Green and Gold. The longtime leader of the Pack said earlier this week that it feels like a tight knit group, crediting the ability of players to bond outside of football activities as to why the chemistry with this year’s team is closer than in previous years.

Clark enters year 7 and says this is one of the best defenses he’s ever been a part of. The nose tackle had a great season in 2021, with 48 total tackles, 4 sacks and 1 forced fumble.

Running back Aaron Jones is coming off a season where he had 799 rushing yards on 171 attempts, 4 rushing touchdowns, 371 receiving yards and 6 receiving touchdowns.

Adrian Amos, affectionately nicknamed “Smash” by his teammates, represents a dangerous secondary that could put the rest of the league on notice. Joined by Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Darnell Savage and Eric Stokes, the veteran safety knows what the expectation this team has and is ready to set the standard Week One against the Vikings.

Marcedes Lewis enters his 17th year in the NFL and his 4th with the Packers. His teammates call him “Big Dog” and everyone, from Matt LaFleur to Aaron Rodgers, talks about the leadership that Lewis brings to the team day in and day out.

De’Vondre Campbell rounds out the captains for the Packers this season. The inside linebacker lead the Packers defense in 2021 with 145 tackles. He also had 2 interceptions, 2 sacks six tackles for a loss, five passes defensed, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. He was named first team All-Pro by the AP in 2021.

