Packers announce four-volume history book written by team historian Cliff Christl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Do you know the history of the Green Bay Packers? Even if you think you know it all, you can’t miss out on this upcoming book dedicated to everything green and gold.

Cliff Christl, the Packers team historian since 2014 has spent much of his career as a sports manic. Christl spent 36 years as a sportswriter covering the team at four different Wisconsin newspapers, served on the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee from 2002 to 2014 and has been a member of the Packers Hall of Fame selection committee since 2007.

Now he’s putting that research and passion of the Green Bay Packers into a four-volume history book called The Greatest Story in Sports, detailing the first 100 years of Packers history – from the Vince Lombardi era to the Packers of today.

You can pre-order the book through this link – one thing to note is when shoppers add the book to the cart, it will say the item is on backorder but it will allow you to check out. The book is also expected to be available for purchase at the Packers Pro Shop starting Monday, Dec. 6.