GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – With football set to return to Lambeau Field for the Packers’ 2022 regular season, the organization has announced yet another free concert during ‘Kickoff Weekend‘ to help fans get on track for some football.

The multi-Grammy award-winning rock band Train will perform on the eve of Green Bay’s home opener showdown against the Chicago Bears.

The concert will begin at 5 p.m. on September 17 outside Lambeau Field in the stadium’s northwest side parking lot and will be completely free, including parking.

Of course, the party continues the following night when the Packers take on the Bears on Sunday night.

Train has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list since the release of their debut self-titled album, including the Grammy-winning songs, “Drops of Jupiter” and “Hey, Soul Sister.”

Parking will be free in the Lambeau Field lots and is first-come, first-served. Food and drinks will be available for purchase in the Lambeau Field parking lot and at Titletown.