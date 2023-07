GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Packers have released the times for the second week of 2023’s Training Camp.

The second round of public practices held at Ray Nitschke Field taking place on July 31, August 1, and August 3 will begin at 10:30 a.m.

See and listen to some of the sights, stories and sounds from this season’s first day of training camp here.

The times for the rest of training camp will be announced at a later date.