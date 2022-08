GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The final public practices of the Green Bay Packers training camp will be held on August 16 and 17.

The two practices on Tuesday and Wednesday will be joint practices with the New Orleans Saints and will start at 10:30 a.m. on both days.









The Packers will then take on the Saints in the second week of the preseason at Lambeau Field on August 19 before going on the road to finish out the preseason in Kansas City on August 25.