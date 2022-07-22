GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers have announced a time change for the upcoming training camps that are open to the public.

According to the Packers, training camp on July 27, 28, and 30 will now be held at 10:30 a.m. These days and times are the practices open to the public at Ray Nitschke Field. It is tentatively planned that all other open practices will be held at that time, as well.

If there is inclement weather, practice will be held indoors, but will be closed to the public.

Other notable events coming up are the Packers Family Night on Friday, August 5, and two joint practices with the New Orleans Saints on August 16 and 17.