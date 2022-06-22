GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Packers fan favorite is back for another year. Training camp.

The Green Bay Packers have announced the dates of practices that are open to the public, marking the 77th training camp. As always, practice will take place at Ray Nitschke Field.

Training camp will start on Wednesday, July 27 with the theme of “Back to Football”. Other opening practice dates are as follows:

July 28

July 30

August 1

August 2

August 4

August 7

August 8

August 10

Packers Family Night is Friday, August 5, and two joint practices have been added on August 16 and 17. The New Orleans Saints will be part of the join practices before facing the Packers at Lambeau Field on August 19.

If there is inclement weather, practice will be held indoors, but will be closed to the public.

Packers preseason schedule:

August 12 @ San Fransciso 49ers @ 7:30 p.m.

August 19 vs. New Orleans Saints @ 7 p.m.

August 25 @ Kansas City Chiefs @ 7:00 p.m.

