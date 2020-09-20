Packers answer Lions early surge, dominate 3rd and 4th quarters in win

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(WFRV) – In one of the oddest home openers ever in Green Bay, Packers overcame a slow start to pick up a win over Detroit inside an empty Lambeau Field.

The Lions offense was rolling early. After a pair of 75 yard touchdown drives Detroit was in front 14-3 after the first quarter.

Then Green Bay got things going, especially on the ground. Running back Aaron Jones had the Packers first “Lambeau Leap” of 2020 after a seven yard touchdown in the second quarter. Then Jones tacked on a 75 yard touchdown, the longest of his career, to open the third quarter.

Jones wrapped up the day with 168 yards and two scores on the ground, as well as another 68 yards an a score through the air.

