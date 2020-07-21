Packers ask fans to opt-in or opt-out for 2020 season

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Lambeau Field is seen during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, in Green Bay, Wis. Opened in 1957 and eventually named for the famed franchise’s first head coach, Lambeau Field was considered the NFL’s first football-specific facility. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

(WFRV) – Packers season ticket holders were sent a questionnaire asking whether they intend to opt-in or out for this season due to the pandemic.

According to the release by the team, they remain optimistic that fans will be allowed to attend games at Lambeau Field this season. They are also aware that there is no guarantee at this time, either.

In addition to the opt-in/out question, they also asks season ticket holders if they’d like their payment for the 2020 season refunded to them in full or have it applied to the 2021 season.

Fans have until July 31st to submit their responses to the Packers.

After the Packers receive those questionnaires, they will be able to finalize safety protocols and expectations for initial games. From there season ticket holders who “opt-in” will get information about a presale opportunity for them to purchase single game tickets.

Due to a limited number of seats per game there is no garuntee season ticket holders will get the same seats or the same number of seats either.

On Tuesday team President Mark Murphy said the estimate at this time is for their to be anywhere from 10,000 to 12,000 fans in the stands this season. Officially the maximum capacity has not been finalized, though.