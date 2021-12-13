Packers avoid new COVID-19 list additions as 27 NFL players test positive Monday

SEATTLE, WA – NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On a day when a wave of positive COVID-19 tests swept through the league, the Packers appear to have made it out unscathed.

Green Bay announced no new additions to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, despite a wave of positive tests and close contacts that sidelined dozens of players around the league.

According to transaction wire, 27 NFL players were placed on either active roster reserve or practice squad reserve lists Monday with positive tests.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported 37 positive tests across the league Monday alone – but those didn’t come without some discrepancies.

According to a report by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee tested positive Monday morning, but later turned up consecutive negative tests. The veteran pass catcher will still miss Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals as he awaits confirmation via an overnight PCR test.

Green Bay’s lone transaction Monday involved releasing quarterback Danny Etling – a positive sign for the Packers’ own virus situation, with QB Jordan Love expected to be activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell was the most recent Packer to come off the virus list. Green Bay activated the Pro Bowl candidate Saturday, and he finished with a team-high 16 tackles in Sunday night’s win over the Bears.