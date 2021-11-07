Packers avoid shut out, limp through a 13-7 loss to the Chiefs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City won 13-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo (WFRV) – The Chiefs’ defense is ranked 28th overall in the NFL and the Packers couldn’t take advantage until it was too late. Part of that falling on Green Bay’s special teams’ shoulders.

Jordan Love would finally connect with Allen Lazard for a touchdown late in the 4th quarter that sparked a little bit of hope, but the Packers fall 13-7 to the Chiefs.

The Packers’ special teams’ struggles came from a Mason Crosby missed a field goal, a Chiefs blocked field goal, and an Amari Rodgers muffed punt that turned into three points for Kansas City eventually.

As Green Bay has battled the injury bug all season long, more came from this game. Kenny Clark left with a back injury and Eric Stokes hurt his knee in pregame that left him out for entire game. Clark didn’t return in the second half.

Jordan Love looked like a young quarterback who made his first NFL start – which was exactly the case. Love finished the game 19-34, 190 yards, one touchdown, one fumble, and one interception. One of Love’s highlights included a 35-yard completion to Randall Cobb, throwing across his body. Cobb made an impressive catch.

Love also scrambled out of the pocket running for 23 yards on 5 attempts. He finished the game with a 69.5 rating.

Fans had a chance to see glimpses of hope and inaccuracy issues with Love as the Packers decided to throw the ball 34 times. Their offensive line struggled to hold up against the Chiefs rush game.

A key to Green Bay’s success on offense over the years has come from Aaron Rodgers’ and Davante Adams’ connection. Love just wasn’t on the same page with Adams’ throughout the game. Adams’ returned to practice this week on Friday and had one day to prepare with Love before flying out to Kansas City this weekend.

From start to finish, Green Bay did not click on all sides of the football and fall to 7-2 on the season.

Next up, the Packers will host the Seahawks at Lambeau Field on November 14.