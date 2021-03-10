Packers awarded three compensatory draft picks

(WFRV) – The Packers received three compensatory draft picks after losing Blake Martinez, Bryan Bulaga, and Kyler Fackrell in free agency a year ago.

The picks will come at the end of the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds of this year’s NFL Draft. The Packers received the 143rd, 178th, and 220th picks overall.

Compensatory draft picks are awarded after a team loses more, or better, players to free agency the year before. For the Packers that would be linebackers Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell after they signed with the New York Giants. As well as tackle Bryan Bulaga after the former first round pick signed with the Los Angeles Chargers last offseason.

It’s the first time in two years the Packers have received compensatory draft picks with general manager Brian Gutekunst becoming more aggressive in free agency.

Overall, the Packers have received 45 compensatory picks since the system was first adopted in 1994. Thus tying Green Bay with the New England Patriots for third all time. Only the Ravens and Cowboys have received more.

The Packers now have ten picks in this year’s NFL Draft, which is set for April 29th-May 1st.