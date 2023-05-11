GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -Schedules have dropped for the National Football League, and the Green Bay Packers are set to open up their 2023 season against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

The Packers’ social media team had a little fun posting the release video to its social media pages as it imitates an infomercial advertisement.

The Jordan Love era will kick off at 3:25 p.m. on September 10 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Love will get his first taste of the historic rivalry with all eyes on him.

Following the Bears, Green Bay will travel south to face the Atlanta Falcons before hosting their home opener against the New Orleans Saints on September 24.

The Green & Gold play their first primetime game in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions. That game will be televised on Amazon Prime on Thursday night.

Right after a matchup with the Lions, Green Bay will play another primetime game but head out west to Sin City to face Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

For the first time in a few seasons, the Packers will have an early bye week, coming in week six. As of late, Green Bay had been known for taking its bye week later in the season.

Other notable games in the Packers 2023 scheduled include a Thanksgiving game at the Detroit Lions, a Sunday night game against the Super Bowl defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, and a New Year’s Eve game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Take a look at the Green Bay Packers 2023-24 schedule:

WEEK: DATE: OPPONENT TIME NETWORK 1 Sept. 10 @ Bears 3:25 pm FOX 2 Sept. 17 @ Falcons Noon FOX 3 Sept. 24 vs. Saints Noon FOX 4 Sept. 28 vs. Lions (TNF) 7:15 pm Amazon Prime 5 Oct. 9 @ Raiders (MNF) 7:15 pm ESPN 6 BYE BYE BYE BYE 7 Oct. 22 @ Broncos 3:25 pm CBS 8 Oct. 29 vs. Vikings Noon FOX 9 Nov. 5 vs. Rams Noon FOX 10 Nov. 12 @ Steelers Noon CBS 11 Nov. 19 vs. Chargers Noon FOX 12 Nov. 23 @ Lions (Thanksgiving) 11:30 am FOX 13 Dec. 3 vs. Chiefs (SNF) 7:20 pm NBC 14 Dec. 11 @ Giants (MNF) 7:15 pm ABC 15 Dec. 17 vs. Buccaneers Noon FOX 16 Dec. 24 @ Panthers Noon FOX 17 Dec. 31 @ Vikings (SNF) 7:20 pm NBC 18 TBD vs. Bears TBD TBD Green Bay Packers 2023 Schedule

The Packers will also face the Bengals, Patriots, and Seahawks in the preseason, with expected joint practices to be held with the Patriots in Green Bay.

For more Packers coverage, you can visit Local 5 Sports.