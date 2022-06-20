GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – It was a rollercoaster of a rookie year for Packers center Josh Myers. The starting center battled through a knee injury he suffered in Week 6 and then later, a finger injury that plagued him the majority of the second half of the regular season.

“There’s a lot that goes into this game and to this sport, especially at this level,” Myers said at OTA’s this offseason. “Inevitably, yeah, it takes some time and to jump back in, that quickly, is a tough thing to do.”

The Packers offensive line has had its share of trials the past couple of seasons, but the versatility it shows year in and year out is a benefit the Green and Gold have relied on.

“You never know what’s going to happen. For the last few years, we’ve had injuries and guys have been able to fill in,” Packers offensive line coach Luke Butkus said. “We’re going to cross-train these guys, we’re always going to have a plan to put the best five out there. Injuries, I’m not going to talk about injuries but they happen in this game. So when they do, we better be ready.”

For Myers, the ability to feel fully healthy hasn’t been a luxury he’s felt in a while. The young center is happy to be feeling 100% and ready for the season ahead.

Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers set to block against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct 3. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game 27-17. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

“For me, just having a better understanding of the offense. I’m able to see the other things that are going on around me better and easier,” Myers said. “Everything is just starting to slow down for me. I feel really good about where I’m at right now.”

While questions remain on the offensive line, with left tackle David Bakhtiari still rehabbing his injured knee and guard/tackle Elgton Jenkins out til mid-season with his own ACL injury, Myers is filled with a quiet calm as he readies himself for year 2.

“I’m happy to be healthy and I feel confident and good about this season,” he said.

The Packers will kick off training camp on July 27, 2022.