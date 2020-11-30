GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A day after their 100th win and impressive beatdown of their NFC rival, the Packers claim defensive lineman Anthony Rush off of waivers from the Chicago Bears.

General manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction mid Monday afternoon.

The 6’4, 361 lb Rush was originally signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 2019. He played in 13 games for both the Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks that season. Rush recorded 15 tackles (eight solo), four tackles for a loss, a half-sack, a QB hit and two passes defensed.

Rush was released by the Eagles in training camp as a rookie, then signed to the practice squad in late October, where he went on to play in nine games. This season, he was released by the Eagles, then signed to the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad and then to the Seahawks’ active roster, where he saw action in four games before being released.

He will wear No. 79 for the Packers.