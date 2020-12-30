Packers claim DT Snacks Harrison off waivers

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 22: Damon Harrison #98 of the Detroit Lions reacts after sacking Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Lions defeated the Eagles 27-24. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers picked up another piece to help bolster their run defense as the playoffs near after claiming Snacks Harrison off waivers, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Harrison reportedly visited the Packers earlier this season, but chose to sign with Seattle instead. Then on Monday Seattle released Harrison after appearing in six games with the Seahawks.

Adding a veteran defensive tackle like Harrison could help out a Packers run defense that is coming off their best performance of the season against Tennessee. Although they held defending rushing champ Derrick Henry to less than 100 yards, the Packers rush defense has seen it’s fair share of struggles this season.

Harrison spent the bulk of his career in New York, playing first for the Jets and eventually an All-Pro season with the Giants in 2016, before spending two years with the Lions.