Packers clinch NFC North with win over Lions, 31-24

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the scrimmage line during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are NFC North Champions, again, after knocking off the Lions in Detroit.

The third quarter proved to be the difference as Aaron Rodgers and company sewed up the division title. The Leader of the Pack caped off a 14 play, 8:49 minute drive to start the second half and give Green Bay a 21-14 lead.

The Packers defense followed with a three-and-out on their first drive of the second half to get the Green Bay offense back on the field. That proved to be the blow that Detroit could not overcome.

Rodgers once again led Green Bay down the field, complete with a touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan to start the fourth quarter, as Green Bay tightened their grip on the Lions.

A historic start

The Packers MVP candidate had yet another solid day for Green Bay. Rodgers did not have an incompletion until the second quarter, and started the game with a 56 yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams.

It was a historic touchdown for the Packers’ star wide receiver as Adams broke a 76 year old record. Previously Don Hutson held the franchise record for consecutive games with a touchdown at seven. Now, that record belongs to Adams.

Holding on late

For the Packers offense it was an up-and-down performance against Detroit. The Lions were able to put points on the board, but Green Bay made them work for it.

Detroit had a pair of touchdown drives in the first half, but had to run 11 plays to find the endzone. They wouldn’t put points on the board again until the fourth quarter, and even then the Packers defense made the Lions work for it with a 13 play 75 yard drive.

They were unable to get a turnover on Sunday, but four sacks helped Green Bay hold the Lions at bay.

What’s next

For Green Bay, Sunday’s win means there will be at least one home playoff game this year after claiming a division title for the second straight year. Combined with a New Orleans’ loss, the Packers are now in position to take the top seed in the NFC and get a bye week.

That will be decided in the final three weeks, though.