Packers continue quest for No. 1 seed as they host Panthers

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
The Green Bay Packers’ path to the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs is straightforward. The Packers earn the top seed if they win their final three regular-season games.

That would give them the opportunity to earn a Super Bowl berth without leaving Lambeau Field.

That’s a tantalizing possibility for a franchise that has lost on the road in three of the past six NFC championship games.

The NFC North champion Packers will try to take one more step toward earning that No. 1 seed when they host the slumping Carolina Panthers on Saturday night.

