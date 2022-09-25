TAMPA, Fla. (WFRV) – Tom Brady drove the Buccaneers 89 yards for a touchdown with seconds left in the game, but De’Vondre Campbell secured the Packers win with the bat of his hand.

In what might have been the last matchup between future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, Rodgers walked away with a win. The Packers defeated the Buccaneers 14-12 at Raymond James Stadium and join their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, with a 2-1 record.

The Buccaneers drove down to the Packers 27 yard line on the first drive of the game, and Ryan Succop put Tampa Bay up 3-0. Tom Brady converted a 4th and 1 to Cole Beasley, who joined the team earlier this week. The 11-year veteran was elevated off of the practice squad to help out a thin wide receiver room for the Buccaneers, who were missing Mike Evans to a suspension, and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones to injuries.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers responded with their own opening drive score. Rodgers found Romeo Doubs from five yards out to put Green Bay on top 7-3. Doubs, a rookie out of Nevada, scored his first career touchdown and had a productive night, snagging eight receptions on eight targets for 73 yards.

“Wow” performances in the #Packers’ win at Tampa Bay:



– Romeo Doubs: The rookie had 8 receptions on 8 targets, racking up 73 yards and a touchdown

– Keisean Nixon: 7 tackles, multiple coverage wins and special teams plays

– De’Vondre Campbell: 14 tackles and the game-saving PBU — Matt Reynoldson (@Matt_Reynoldson) September 25, 2022

Both Rodgers and Brady started the game strong, going 5/5 for 60 yards and 4/4 for 39 yards on their respective opening drives. But the Packers defense was able to force a three and out on the Buccaneers second possession. Green Bay drove down the field, thanks in part to a 23-yard catch and run from tight end Tyler Davis on 3rd and 1. Rodgers found wide receiver Allen Lazard for a 6 yard touchdown and the Packers took a 14-3 lead with 8:44 left in the first half.

On the Packers’ next offensive possession, the Packers drove 60-yards down to the Bucs red zone, but Aaron Jones fumbled the ball on the Tampa Bay 1 yard line and Logan Ryan recovered. However, the Buccaneers could not capitalize on the turnover. Packers linebacker Quay Walker forced a Breshad Perriman fumble on Tampa Bay’s following possession. The game saw four turnovers, two per team, but only three total points off of those turnovers. Halfway through the third, Logan Ryan intercepted Aaron Rodgers and the Buccaneers kicked a 45-yard field goal to cut the Packers lead to 8 points, 14-6.

After starting the game 5/5 on third down conversions, the Packers struggled to gain yardage on third downs in the second half of the game. The Green and Gold failed to convert eight-straight third downs as the Bucs and Packers traded seven punts from the third quarter into the fourth.

Special teams were a rare strength for Green Bay. Punter Pat O’Donnell had seven punts on the game, with an average of 48.4 yards per punt. Keisean Nixon, who came in for Jaire Alexander after Alexander hurt his groin on the first possession, downed a punt on the two-yard line to force Tampa Bay to begin a key drive deep in their own territory.

The Packers had a chance to put the game away late in the fourth quarter, but 9 yard sack by Logan Hall on third and 10 at the Tampa Bay 42 yard line forced Green Bay to give the ball back to Tampa Bay.

That was the one thing you can't do. Logan Hall sacks Rodgers for -8, and takes the #Packers out of FG range. Brady gets the ball with 3:04 to go, one possession game https://t.co/yDEyBViKIR — Lauren Helmbrecht (@lmhelmbrecht) September 25, 2022

Brady took the Buccaneers 89 yards in 13 plays for a 1 yard touchdown pass to Russell Gage, and the score was 14-12 with 14 seconds left in the game. As the Buccaneers were gearing up for a two-point conversion, a delay of game penalty forced the team back 5 yards. Brady looked to find Gage once more, but De’Vondre Campbell batted Brady’s pass down and the conversion failed. Campbell led all players with 14 total tackles on the day.

Lazard closed out the game by recovering Tampa Bay’s onside kick and the Packers left the heat of Florida with a 14-12 win. The game saw the return of offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, who has been dealing with an ACL injury since the end of the 2020 season. Bakhtiari traded series with lineman Yosh Nijman in his first game of the 2022 season.

Green Bay will return to Lambeau Field on Sunday to take on the New England Patriots.