Packers’ defense seeking to avoid ‘roller coaster moments’

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers’ Rashan Gary sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
The Green Bay Packers’ defense can afford the occasional lapses that have marked their first two performances as long as their offense keeps scoring 40-plus points every game.

But the reality of the situation is that Green Bay’s defense must improve because its offense can’t maintain this electrifying pace all season.

Green Bay gave up touchdowns on the last three possessions of a 43-34 victory at Minnesota and the first two drives of a 42-21 victory over Detroit.

That defense must play better for the Packers to win Sunday night at New Orleans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xtra Point - High School Football 9/25

High schools games affected by COVID-19 tests and concerns

Green Bay Nation: What if the Packers are without Davante Adams?

Green Bay Nation Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation Challenge or No Challenge 9/23

Green Bay Nation Top Five Tweets 9/23