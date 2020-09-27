Packers’ defense seeking to avoid ‘roller coaster moments’

Green Bay Packers’ Rashan Gary sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

The Green Bay Packers’ defense can afford the occasional lapses that have marked their first two performances as long as their offense keeps scoring 40-plus points every game.

But the reality of the situation is that Green Bay’s defense must improve because its offense can’t maintain this electrifying pace all season.

Green Bay gave up touchdowns on the last three possessions of a 43-34 victory at Minnesota and the first two drives of a 42-21 victory over Detroit.

That defense must play better for the Packers to win Sunday night at New Orleans.