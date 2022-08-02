GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – It’s the day that everyone has been waiting for, whether you’re a football player for the Green Bay Packers or a fan of the team, the day the players put on their full football pads. Cornerback Eric Stokes put it best when asked about it on Monday.

“Anybody can look like an All-Star in a t-shirt and a helmet,” Stokes said. “The pads are when grown men come out.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur said today was a practice when he wanted the players to “thud” and stay up during Tuesday’s practice. With Family Night, the practice the Packers hold inside Lambeau Field this Friday, there’s some potential for live tackling there but no decision has yet to be made.

Once on the field, the defense for the Green and Gold continued to prove why on paper, it’s one of the most impressive units seen at 1265 Lombardi Avenue in quite a while, with Rashan Gary continuing to give the offensive line problems in team portion of practice.

“It’s great to get the pads back on,” new Packers defensive tackle Jarran Reed said. “It gives us an idea of where we are before preseason and I think we’re on the right track.”

Cornerback Rasul Douglas says the defense is just trying every day to get better and keep that energy and effort each and every day on the field.

“Show us something,” Douglas said. “Whether you sack the quarterback, sprint five yards after the ball, don’t take a single second off.”

While it’s been the defensive show the last few practices, third-year quarterback Jordan Love has been progressing well as he continues to get reps in training camp. Love had a spectacular throw to rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs in the back corner of the end zone at the end of practice.

“The offense as a whole didn’t have a great day yesterday,” Love said to reporters Tuesday afternoon. “But for us to bounce back today, and for me to get some nice throws in, it wasn’t a perfect day but it was good to have some nice throws.”

Love says in Year 3, he just feels more comfortable talking about LaFleur’s system and he feels that he understands things faster now as he continues to go through camp.