Packers’ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay

(WFRV) – The Packers team facilities may be closed to players right now, but one of the green and gold’s newest additions is already making himself at home in Titletown.

Second round pick, and new running back, A.J. Dill has been in town for about a month, and he’s already starting to settle in.

Like anyone moving to a new town, Dillon took care of the essentials like finding a place to live and picking out some new furniture. As a professional athlete, the former Boston College running back needed to find some place to get in his workouts, Synergy Sports Performance.

“We’ve got professional trainers here. We’ve got fifty, forty yards of turf. I’m blessed to have those opportunities right now during the pandemic. For me at least knowing that I’m going to have somebody here that’s going to push me, and that’s willing to give me that time,” said A.J. Dillon.

Going from those predraft workouts and the combine, to getting back into football shape is easier than it may sound. This year it’s especially difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic that has teams around the league holding a virtual offseason.

“Definitely more about getting back into football shape. Lifting weights , like full-body workout. I’ve done a great job here at Synergy. Scott, my trainer and the owner, has helped me out a lot with full body workouts,” said Dillon.

Becoming a good pro requires a sound mind too. For Dillon that happens in the team’s virtual meetings, and picking the brains of the veterans in the running back room Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones.

“AJ, he’s been great. He came in the first day, talking to him, he’s already ready to learn. He’s texting me he’s trying to learn the playbook as fast as possible so he can get it down,” said running back Aaron Jones.

“I’m just trying to learn everything I can. I got to realize that some of those guys have been in this system for years. Just trust myself, obviously the Packers drafted me for a reason. I’m just trying to make sure I’m there to help out the team no matter what,” said Dillon.

As for the game itself, the six foot 247 pound second round pick could be what the Packers need in short yardage situations. Dillon doesn’t just see himself as a situational player. He wants to be an all-around back in Green Bay.

“I’m the type of guy, I love football, I love teams. It’s not cliche I really love it, it’s like another family to me. Like I said, whatever they need me to do, whether it’s special teams, catch the ball, run the ball, pass protect, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability,” said Dillon.

Playing to the best of his ability starts right now with the work he’s doing in the offseason, and in Green Bay.