Packers DL Adams arrested in Georgia

(WFRV) – Green Bay Packers Defensive Lineman Montravius Adams was arrested in his home state of Georgia this week, according to police records.
Adams was pulled over in Houston County and eventually charged with three misdemeanors: possession of less than an ounces of marijuana, driving without insurance, and suspended/canceled/revoked vehicle registration.
Adams was released from the Houston County Detention Center less than three hours later on a $2,964 bond. The former 3rd round draft pick from Auburn had a solid training camp in 2019 but ended up with only 11 tackles and one fumble recovery in 14 games.