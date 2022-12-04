CHICAGO, Ill. (WFRV) – Down to their final quarter and facing early playoff elimination, the Packers stayed alive for one more week.

Green Bay outscored Chicago 18-0 in the fourth quarter and took home a 28-19 win over the Bears, improving to 5-8 on the season and keeping the slimmest of playoff hopes alive.

The Bears offense racked up more than 300 yards in the first three quarters, but the Packers buckled down when it mattered, getting a tipped field goal attempt from Dean Lowry and a game-changing interception from Jaire Alexander.

With 1:51 remaining, Christian Watson raced around the left edge and up the sideline for a 46-yard touchdown run, with Marcedes Lewis’ two-point conversion catch all but sealing the game for the Pack with a nine-point lead.

The Bears started off hot, taking a 10-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a 56-yard touchdown run by Justin Fields. Green Bay responded with a 24-yard Mason Crosby field goal to start off the second quarter. On Chicago’s ensuing possession, Rasul Douglas forced a Chase Claypool fumble, and Rudy Ford recovered the ball on the Green Bay 40-yard line.

The Packers were unable to turn the game’s first turnover into points on the board, as Rodgers missed a pass to Randall Cobb on a 4th and 7 attempt. After Green Bay’s turnover on downs, Fields immediately found former Packer Equanimeous St. Brown on a 56-yard pass, beating Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander on the completion. David Montgomery scored from seven yards out, but Cairo Santos’ missed point after the touchdown meant Chicago’s lead was just 13 points at 16-3, their largest lead of the game.

Rodgers found Christian Watson on a 14-yard touchdown pass for the Packers’ first trip to the endzone on the day with 17 seconds left before halftime. Watson has scored touchdowns in four-straight games and continues his dominance after winning the NFL Rookie of the Month award for November.

Green Bay’s defense stepped up in the second half, holding Chicago to just three points in the second half. In the Bear’s five possession after halftime, the Packers forced a three-and-out, blocked a field goal, and nabbed two interceptions.

AJ Dillon scored a 21-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter. The Packers running back averaged 5.3 yards per carry, on 18 rushes for 93 yards. Dillon stepped up in the game while his teammate Aaron Jones missed multiple series due to a shin injury. Dillon’s touchdown cut Chicago’s lead to two points at the 14:41 point of the fourth quarter, 19-17.

The Bears missed a 40-yard field goal thanks to a Dean Lowry tip, and the Packers responded on the next drive with a field goal attempt of their own. Mason Crosby nailed his second of the game, a 32-yard strike that gave the Packers their first lead of the game at 20-17. Green Bay would not give up that lead.

Alexander redeemed himself with 2:48 left on the clock. After being burned twice on deep balls from Fields early in the game, the Packers cornerback sealed a Green Bay victory with an interception intended for St. Brown at Green Bay’s 28-yard line.

Watson responded with a 48-yard touchdown run and Marcedes Lewis punctuated Green Bay’s win with a two-point conversion reception with 1:51 remaining in the game to make the score 28-19.

Fields’ last-ditch effort was intercepted by Keisean Nixon at the Green Bay 5-yard line, the cornerbacks’ first-career NFL interception.

With this win, the Packers became the NFL’s all-time winningest franchise, with 787 wins. The record was held by the Chicago Bears for 101 years. Green Bay extended its reign over Chicago with an eighth straight win over its NFC North rival. To celebrate, the Green and Gold have a bye week before a Week 15 matchup on Monday Night against the LA Rams.