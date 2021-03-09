Packers don’t franchise tag Aaron Jones, heads to free agency

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones (33) is chased down by Los Angeles Rams’ Jordan Fuller (32) and Rams’ Darious Williams during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

(WFRV) – It’s been more than a decade since the Packers last used the franchise tag. That did not change at Tuesday’s deadline.

There were some that wondered if Brian Gutekunst and company would place the tag on running back Aaron Jones. That would have kept Jones in Green Bay for one more year on a salary of around $8.5 million dollars.

At that rate, Jones would have been paid around the same rate as Melvin Gordon of the Denver Broncos.

The decision not to tag Jones doesn’t mean that he’s gone from Green Bay for good, but now the Packers must compete with the rest of the league for his services.

Jones passed the 1,000 mark each of the last two seasons, and led the NFL in touchdowns with 19 in 2019. He was originally picked by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

The Packers last used the franchise tag in 2010 when the team brought back defensive lineman Ryan Pickett.