Packers Draft: Day Three

Packers

Minnesota linebacker Kamal Martin (21) tackles Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 40-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

After sitting out the fourth round, the Packers filled one of their needs in the fifth by selecting inside linebacker Kamal Martin out of Minnesota.

Martin’s impact was felt when he was on the field last year for the Gophers. He registered 66 total tackles last year despite only playing eight games due to a knee injury.

At 6’3″ and 240 pounds Martin certainly has a lot of size at the inside linebacker position. That will help fill the hole left by the departure of Packers leading tackler Blake Martinez, who signed with the Giants in free agency.

