Brady and Bucs defense hand Packers first loss of 2020, 38-10

(WFRV) – The match-up between two hall of fame quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Brady, stole the headlines leading up to Sunday’s game in Tampa Bay. It was the Buccaneers defense that stole the show though as Tampa Bay cruised to a 38-10 victory.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense started off strong, and took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. At that time Brady had only completed three passes for 25 yards, but it wasn’t the Buccaneers future hall of fame QB that turned the game.

Instead it was a pick-six by the Buccaneers defense. Jamel Dean jumped a route and picked off a pass intended for Davante Adams, and returned it 32 yards for touchdown. It was just the third pick-six of Rodgers career.

It would only take three passes for Rodgers second interception of the season. Mike Edwards came down with a deflected ball, and returned it to the two yard line. That set up an easy touchdown for Ronald Jones II, and the momentum had been flipped.

The Buccaneers offense went to work from there as the game got away from Green Bay. Brady and the Bucks rattled off 38 unanswered points from the second quarter on to hand the Packers their first loss of the season.

Good news and bad news

The Packers got a pair of big names back on Sunday with Davante Adams and Kenny Clark returning from injuries. Adams led the team with 61 yards receiving on six receptions, and Clark racked up four total tackles in the middle of the Packers run defense.

The bad news on the injury front was the loss of left tackle David Bakhtiari, who left the game in the second half with a chest injury. The severity of that injury is still to be determined. Matt LaFleur said after the game he doesn’t believe it’s a long term injury for Bakhtiari, but the tackle was still being evaluated.

Long term benefits?

After the game Aaron Rodgers said this game could be a positive in the long run as an eye opener after the 4-0 start. LaFleur seemed to agree it was a learning experience for the team. Especially when it comes to practice during the week leading up to the game.

“Got outcoached, got outplayed. The Bucs had a good game plan and they really took to us. We’ve got to make sure we stick together,” said LaFleur.

The next test for the Packers will be on the road, once again, as they take on the Texans in Houston next Sunday.