Packers’ dynamic offense carries season-opening win

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams catches a 1-yard touchdown pass ahead of Minnesota Vikings defensive back Holton Hill, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS (WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns, Davante Adams tied a franchise record with 14 receptions, and the Packers marked a season-opening tally in the win column with a 43-34 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The win marked Green Bay’s seventh straight NFC North victory.

The Packers’ offensive explosion occurred after a rocky start, with Green Bay starting 0-for-3 on red zone trips but scoring two touchdowns in the final minute of the first half to take a 22-10 lead into the break.

The Green and Gold dominated time of possession, holding the ball for over 41 minutes in the game.

Third-year corner Jaire Alexander stood out for the Packers defense, recording the first safety of the NFL season on a first half sack of Kirk Cousins and later picking off Cousins to set up a touchdown before halftime.

