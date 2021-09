Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will be likely tonight across the entire area. The rain will move in from the west and will begin to impact those at Lambeau Field late in the game or for the drive home. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows tonight will be in the 50s and 60s. Winds will turn out of the northwest late at 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Spotty rain showers will taper during the morning on Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. We should see the sun begin to return late in the day. It'll be much cooler with lower humidity across the entire area. Winds will remain on the blustery side out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.