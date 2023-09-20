GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Tuesday night, some Packers fans were having trouble viewing their tickets on the Packers app because an error message was appearing that said, “Something went wrong.” However, Green Bay Packers Public Affairs Director Aaron Popkey says it is a simple fix.

“We are asking everyone to update their packers app on their mobile devices,” Popkey says.

To do so, head over to the app store on your mobile device. Click your profile in the top right corner and scroll down to updates. If it has not been updated already, click update where you see the app. If you are still having an error message after the update, log out and back into your account.

Popkey also says to make sure you do this before heading to Lambeau Field.

“Make sure this is well ahead of coming to the game. That has been our advice since we’ve gone to the mobile ticketing platform. Download your tickets and put them in your wallet. That’s always the best way to take care of that ahead of time,” Popkey explains.

The Packers app is also not the only way to view your tickets. The app is directly linked to Ticketmaster, so you can also access your tickets via their app.

For more information on accessing your tickets, click here.