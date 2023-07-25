Green Bay Packers fans cheer during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(WFRV) – Packers Everywhere has announced that they are once again bringing back free pep rallies at select away games for the 2023 NFL season.

Officials from Packers Everywhere say that fans are invited to “bring the spirit” to a pep rally in both Las Vegas and Denver.

Packers Everywhere states that the pep rallies welcome fans to share their excitement for both road games. Each pep rally will have a host to greet fans and will offer interactive Packers-themed contests, prizes, and giveaways.

The rallies are held the day before the Packers’ away game and will feature appearances from Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and other Packers alumni.

The pep rally in Las Vegas will start at 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, October 8, at the PKWY Tavern Taphouse and Grille (Flamingo) on 9820 West Flamingo Road.

The pep rally in Denver will start at 6 p.m. MT on Saturday, October 21, at Tom’s Watch Bar on 1601 19th Street, Unit 100.

Additional information for each rally is expected to be announced as the dates get closer.

Packers fans can visit the Packers Everywhere website for other news and information including where to find official Packers establishments across the globe, how to submit photos to be included on the website, and how to participate in fan contests and sweepstakes.

