Packers fall to Buccaneers in NFC Championship game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Scott Miller catches a 39-yard touchdown pass against Green Bay Packers’ Kevin King during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – For the second straight year the Packers season ended a game short of the Super Bowl. This time with a 31-26 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There will be plenty of debate about the end of the game. Head coach Matt LaFleur chose to kick a field goal on fourth down while trailing by eight right before the two-minute warning. Then a late flag against cornerback Kevin King on the Buccaneers final drive prevented Green Bay from getting the ball back.

The game turned in the second quarter, and early in the third. Aaron Rodgers was picked off by Sean Murphy-Bunting by midfield. A few plays later Tom Brady connected with Scotty Miller on a 39 yard touchdown to give Tampa Bay a 21-10 lead at halftime.

Green Bay got the ball to start the third quarter, but a fumble by Aaron Jones proved to be costly. Jordan Whitehead forced the ball loose, and returned to the eight yard line by Devin White. A play later Tom Brady connected with Cameron Brate on what seemed like an early back-breaker.

The Packers were able to chip away at the deficit. Touchdowns from Aaron Rodgers to Robert Tonyan, and Davante Adams in the third quarter helped make it a five point game.

Green Bay’s best opportunities came in the fourth quarter. A pair of interceptions by Jaire Alexander got Brady and the Bucs offense off the field, and kept the Packers in the game. Ultimately, though, the Packers offense was unable to take advantage.

Meanwhile Tampa Bay was able to extend their lead with a Ryan Succop field goal to make it an eight point game yet again.

Green Bay was able to get into another goal-to-go situation, but for the second time on Sunday they were unable to capitalize. Settling for a field goal instead of going for the touchdown will be debated quite a bit.

Now the Packers head into the offseason for a second straight season after coming up a game short of the Super Bowl, but this time on their own field.